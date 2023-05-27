ATP Lyon Open 2023 Final: Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Francisco Cerundolo vs (WC) Arthur Fils.

Date: May 27, 2023.

Tournament: Lyon Open 2023.

Round: Final.

Venue: Lyon, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Clay.

Prize money: €562,815.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fils preview

Francisco Cerundolo in action at the Lyon Open

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo will face Arthur Fils in the final of the Lyon Open on Saturday.

Cerundolo has won 20 out of 33 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the Italian Open. The Argentine was seeded fourth in Lyon and started his campaign with a win over Juan Pablo Varillas after the Peruvian was forced to retire during their match.

He then came back from a set down to defeat Jack Draper and book his place in the semifinals. Here, the 24-year-old thrashed defending champion and second seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-0 to reach his first final of 2023.

Arthur Fils has played 12 matches so far in this season's ATP Tour, winning nine. He reached the semifinals of the Montpellier Open and the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

The teenager received a wildcard for the Lyon Open and beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match. He then triumphed over Mikael Ymer after the Swede was defaulted due to his behavior.

Fils was to face top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals but received a walkover to the semifinals after the Canadian was forced to withdraw. The Frenchman faced eighth seed Brandon Nakashima and took the opening set 7-5. The American took the second 6-4 but the teenager won the third 7-6(5) to reach his maiden ATP singles final.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Francisco Cerundolo -300 -1.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-115) Arthur Fils +240 +1.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BETMGM)

Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fils predictions

Cerundolo will enter the match as the favorite to win but Fils should not be written off as he will be brimming with confidence, not to forget he will also have the support of the home crowd.

Cerundolo will look to make the most out of his powerful forehand and net game. He loves to attack and will look to dictate the match from the very start. The Argentine has served ten double faults so far in Lyon and will have to be careful not to serve too many in the final.

Fils served eight aces in his semifinal against Nakashima and will be eager to have more of those against Cerundolo. The teenager will aim to dominate his service games while looking for the odd decisive break. He will have to bring on his A-game if he is to beat Cerundolo.

Fils has had a pretty good run so far and could have the home support but it's hard to see Cerundolo lose this one, especially after his commanding win over Cameron Norrie.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in straight sets.

