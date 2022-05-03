ATP Madrid Open 2022 Day 2: Men's singles odds, picks and predictions ft. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray

Day 2 of the Madrid Masters will witness a number of exciting encounters, including Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils and Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov.

The latter fixture comes less than 24 hours after both players won their respective first-round matches. Murray beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets while Shapovalov got the better of Ugo Humbert.

Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action as he takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili while Andrey Rublev will lock horns with young Brit Jack Draper.

Here's a look at the odds and predictions for the major fixtures taking place on Day 2 of the Madrid Masters.

Novak Djokovic (-400) vs Gael Monfils (+300)

Novak Djokovic will take on Gael Monfils in the second round of the Madrid Masters

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has a tricky second-round fixture at the Madrid Masters as he faces a rejuvenated Gael Monfils. The Frenchman had little trouble beating Carlos Gimeno Valero in the first round.

Djokovic had much-needed match-practice last week on his way to the final of the Serbia Open. However, the World No. 1 looked rusty throughout his home tournament and will hope for a better showing in Madrid, where he has won thrice in the past (2011, 2016 and 2019).

Djokovic enjoys a staggering 17-0 record against Monfils and will in all likelihood secure his 18th win against the Frenchman on Tuesday.

ATP Tour @atptour







@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOpen Blink and you'll miss it @Gael_Monfils defeats Gimeno Valero 6-3 6-0 in 56 minutes, setting up a R2 clash with Novak Djokovic 🍿 Blink and you'll miss it 👀 🇫🇷 @Gael_Monfils defeats Gimeno Valero 6-3 6-0 in 56 minutes, setting up a R2 clash with Novak Djokovic 🍿 @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOpen

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets (-138) via Oddschecker.

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov

Andy Murray scored his first victory on clay since 2017 by beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. The former World No. 1 will take on Denis Shapovalov in the second round on Tuesday. The Canadian beat Ugo Humbert in their first-round encounter.

Shapovalov beat Murray in straight sets when they locked horns at Wimbledon last year. The World No. 16 has had his moments on clay, reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open and Italian Open in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

However, Shapovalov won't have it easy this time around. Murray has had some decent results this season and seems to be finding his groove. The former World No. 1 might just be able to pull this one out of the bag.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets

Carlos Alcaraz (-1200) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (+650)

World No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win the Madrid Open given his impressive form this season. He will square off against Nikoloz Basilashvili, who has won only five out of 18 matches this season (not counting his walkover win in Indian Wells). The Georgian beat Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz and Basilashvili will meet for the second time. The young Spaniard won in straight sets when they clashed in the second round at Roland Garros last year. The 18-year-old should have little trouble getting past the Georgian once again.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets (-350) via Oddschecker.

Andrey Rublev (-650) vs Jack Draper (+400)

After winning his third title this season in Belgrade, Rublev will look to impress in Madrid. His second-round opponent will be British wildcard Jack Draper, who upset Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

Rublev is in the midst of a terrific season, winning 23 out of 28 matches. The Russian will face Draper for the first time in his career and although the young Brit is one to watch in the future, he isn't likely to cause Rublev many problems on Tuesday.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets (-180) via Oddschecker.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala