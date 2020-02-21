ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Quarter-final: Daniil Medvedev vs Gilles Simon | Live Stream details

Daniil Medvedev

After a brief hiccup in his second-round match against Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev cruised to victory in three sets, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. In the quarter-finals of Open 13 Provence 2020 tournament, the top-seeded Russian, Medvedev will be facing Frenchman Gilles Simon for a berth in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event.

While Medvedev had a stellar run in 2019, where he was the finalist in six consecutive tournaments post-Wimbledon, the Russian collected two Master's 1000 titles and also finished as the finalist at the US Open. Medvedev has improved his game considerably and is definitely one of the best NextGen players on tour, especially when it comes to the hardcourt turf. Although he did face some difficulty overcoming the challenge of Sinner, the 24-year-old regained his composure and took control of the match to set up a date with Simon.

The veteran Frenchman at 35, is still a force to reckon with and was impressive against Aljaz Bedene and Harold Mayot. A two-time champion at the Open 13 tournament, Simon will have to bring his best to the match if he intends on upsetting the top seed.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: [1] Daniil Medvedev vs Gilles Simon on Centre Court at approx. 11:30 PM IST on February 21, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.