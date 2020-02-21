ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Quarter-final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Vasek Pospisil | Live Stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems to be regaining his touch as he was at his aggressive best against Mikael Ymer, battering the Swedish player, 6-1, 6-3. Notching an impressive victory in straight sets, Tsitsipas cruised into the quarter-finals of the Open 13 Provence 2020 tournament. He will now face Canadian talent, Vasek Pospisil for a place in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event.

The 21-year-old Greek sensation, Tsitsipas, is the defending champion at Marseille and he seems determined to repeat the feat this year as well. After a spectacular 2019, he rose to become one of the most promising NextGen players on the tour. 2020 has not been very kind to the Greek as he had to deal with early defeats in most of the tournaments he took part in. With a will to change that, the second-seeded Tsitsipas showed his flair in the game against Ymer and looks more than ready to take on the 29-year-old Pospisil.

Pospisil, on the other hand, has been enjoying a decent season on the hard courts. Only two weeks back at the Open Sud de France, the Canadian upset the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Richard Gasquet and David Goffin before succumbing to a defeat at the hands of a resurgent Gael Monfils, in the finals of the tournament. Excusing his poor show at the Rotterdam Open, Pospisil showed promise in his matches against Emil Ruusuvuori and Hubert Hurkacz, to make it to the quarters in Marseille.

This will be the first career meeting between Tsitsipas and Pospisil. However, the Greek sensation will be entering the match as the heavy favourite considering the fact that he is the defending champion. It remains to be seen if Pospisil can cause an upset now and make his way into the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 2020 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Vasek Pospisil on Centre Court at approx. 08:50 PM IST on February 21, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.