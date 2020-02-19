ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Quarter-finals : Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Frederik Nielsen/Tim Putz | Live Stream details

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov are back to their winning ways as they started off their Open 13 Provence 2020 campaign with a blast against the all-Italian duo of Jannik Sinner and Simone Bolelli. The Indo-Canadian pair resisted fiercely and came back from a set down to seize the match and storm into the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Both Bopanna and Shapovalov, who is seeded fourth in the single's draw, were keenly focussed throughout their opening round match. After a successful outing at Rotterdam Open, where they finished as semi-finalists, Bopanna and Shapovalov are hungry for more. The challenge of Sinner and Bolelli was overcome in three sets as the Indo-Canadian pair won, 6-7, 6-3, 10-6. They will now face Denmark's Frederik Nielsen who has joined forces with Germany's Tim Putz, in their quarter-final clash.

Frederik Nielsen has been a former Wimbledon doubles champion while Putz has been an exceptional player in doubles. However, Bopanna, with ample experience up his sleeve and the talented Canadian by his side, should not face much trouble overcoming the challenge of Nielsen and Putz and be onward on their way to the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know about the

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov vs Frederik Nielsen / Tim Putz on Court 1 at approx. 07:10 PM IST on February 19 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.