ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Round of 16: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer | Live Stream details

Stefanos Tsitsipas

After a bittersweet start to the year, Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas will be making a comeback at the Palais des Sports de Marseille for the Open 13 Provence 2020 championships. The defending champion of the tournament, the 21-year-old Tsitsipas is eager to get back to winning ways after a crash loss in the opening round at Rotterdam against Aljaz Bedene. He will meet the equally young Swedish talent, Mikael Ymer in the Round of 16 clash.

Tsitsipas had not dropped a single set en route to claiming victory at Marseille in 2019 and the second-seeded player will be hoping for a similar run this time as well. 2020 has not been the kindest to the Greek youngster as he has been a little inconsistent. However, Marseille was his stomping ground a year ago and he will surely like to get things back in order.

Mikael Ymer

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Ymer took down Frenchman Richard Gasquet in a thrilling three-set encounter to set up a date with Tsitsipas. Ymer is enjoying good form and is one of the most promising of the NextGen players. Considering how contemporary and vastly-talented Ymer and Tsitipas are, it will undoubtedly be an exciting clash.

Tsitipas will have to bring his best game to the match if he intends to repeat the 2019 victorious feat in Marseille.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 2020 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer on Centre Court at approx. 11:30 PM IST on February 19, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.