ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Semi-final: Gilles Simon vs Felix Auger Aliassime | Preview and live stream details

Gilles Simon

There is simply no stopping Gilles Simon when it comes to the ATP Open 13 where the Frenchman boasts of a 29-11 win-loss result, the most successful record in his career. The former World No. 6 player, Simon was simply relentless against top-seed Daniil Medvedev. The 35-year-old veteran player was extremely powerful against the out-of-form Medvedev, defeating him 6-4, 6-0 to storm into the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event.

Gilles Simon has always got the better off the Russian, Daniil Medvedev as he extended his head to head tally to 3-0 against him. He broke the World No. 5 on five occasions out of the six opportunities he received and made it onward to the semi-finals of the tournament. Currently ranked at World No. 58, Simon will now face Canadian teenager and NextGen player, Felix Auger Aliassime for a place in the finals.

The young Canadian, who is seeded 7th at this tournament, Aliassime is enjoying a good phase of tennis. Coming into Marseille after finishing as a finalist at the Rotterdam Open 2020, the 19-year-old showed incredible talent as he ousted Pune Open finalist, Egor Gerasimov. Additionally, Aliassime boasts of a 1-0 head to head lead over Simon. It remains to be seen if the Frenchman can level up the scoreboard or Aliassime makes it to the finals of a tournament, in consecutive weeks.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 2020 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais des Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Time: [7] Felix Auger Aliassime vs Gilles Simon on Centre Court at approx. 09:00 PM IST on February 22, 2020

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - The matches will not be telecasted here.

Live streaming details for Open 13, 2020

Open 13 Provence 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be followed live on the official Open 13 website and ATP website too.