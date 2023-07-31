ATP rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz remains No.1, Alexander Zverev rises after Hamburg win, Christopher Eubanks reaches new career high

Arthur Fils has entered the Top 50 for the first time in the latest ATP rankings, becoming the youngest player to do so, in a spot he took from the current World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Fils has 976 points, a jump of 180 from last week and reached the semifinals of the European Open in Hamburg, losing to Alexander Zverev in straight sets. He also moved up to No.31 in the Singles Race to Turin.

His good friend and compatriot, Luca Van Assche, also moved up to a new career high of No.67 after a quarterfinal showing in Hamburg. Van Assche will look to move up further when he plays in Kitzbuhel this week.

Alexander Zverev moved up 3 spots to No.16 in the rankings after his title run at the European Open. The German was standing at No.19 at the start of the tournament but was rewarded with 500 points for his efforts this last week.

There is no movement in the Top 10 this week, with only 3 of the 10 entering any tournament this week. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev occupy the top 3 spots currently, while Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe round out the Top 10 for this week.

Christopher Eubanks, Aleksandr Vukic, and Matteo Arnaldi reach new career highs in this week's ATP Rankings

Chris Eubanks at the Atlanta Open

Chris Eubanks continued his good form in Atlanta where he reached the quarterfinals. Courtesy of his run to the quarters, he moved up to World No. 29 and notched a new career high. He will next play at the Citi Open in Washington DC, where he is seeded No.11.

Aleksandr Vukic, who beat Eubanks in the quarterfinals, also notched a new career high of No.61. The University of Illinois graduate, whose previous career high was 81, reached his first tour-level final last week in Atlanta, losing to Taylor Fritz in the final.

Matteo Arnaldi reached a career-high of no.64 after his run to the semi's in Umag. Arnaldi has won 3 challengers this year and also picked up a top-10 win against Casper Ruud in Madrid.

Alexander Bublik(No.25), Daniel Altmaier(No.51), and Yosuke Watanuki(No.99) are the other players who reached a new career high in the latest ATP rankings.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.