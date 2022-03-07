ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev begins second week as World No. 1 as tour heads to Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev remained at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the second week in a row, as the ATP tour took a one-week pause for Davis Cup action.

Medvedev is the first player outside the Big 4, consisting of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, to become No. 1 in the ATP rankings since Andy Roddick in February 2004.

The Russian will have a chance to increase his 150-point lead over his closest challenger Djokovic in the ATP rankings over the next month.

The reigning U.S. Open champion is defending 270 points from last year's 'Sunshine Double', the American hardcourt stretch which includes the Indian Wells and Miami Masters series events being played back-to-back. He's also defending 250 points from winning in Marseille last year, which will fall off on March 21.

Djokovic, on the other hand, will be defending only 45 points during the same period. It remains uncertain if the Serb will be able to compete in the U.S. due to his unvaccinated status. As of now, the 20-time Grand Slam champion remains on the Indian Wells entry list with the main draw set to begin on Thursday.

With no tournaments being played last week, there has been little movement in this week's top 10 with the only changes coming from last year's points dropping off for the same week. Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, who remains unbeaten in 2022, is No. 4 in the ATP rankings while 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, out of action since Wimbledon last July, is ranked 27th.

The top 10 ATP rankings for the week of March 7, 2022 is as follows:

Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas Matteo Berrettini (+1) Andey Rublev (-1) Casper Ruud Felix Auger-Aliassime Jannik Sinner (+1)

Medvedev also defending fewer ATP ranking points than Djokovic during claycourt season

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the Rolex Paris Masters on November 7, 2021 in Paris, France.

The claycourt season will also be a good opportunity for Medvedev to build a lead over Djokovic. The Serb is defending more than 3,500 ranking points during the claycourt stretch, which includes points from winning the French Open and the 2019 Madrid Masters (pandemic-adjusted ranking points). He also made the final at the Rome Masters and the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo, as well as winning the Belgrade 2 ATP 250 event and reaching the semifinals of the Belgrade 1 ATP event.

Medvedev will be defending a little more than 1,000 points during the clay stretch, which comes from reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open, the semifinals at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters (pandemic-adjusted ranking points), the round of 16 in Madrid and the round of 32 in Rome.

