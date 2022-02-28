ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev is the new World No. 1, Rafael Nadal climbs to No. 4

Daniil Medvedev climbed to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career on Monday, ending Novak Djokovic's reign at the top.

With Djokovic losing in the Dubai Open quarterfinals and Medevdev reaching the Acapulco semifinals, the 25-year-old garnered enough points to climb to the top of the rankings this week.

Medvedev is the 27th player to become World No. 1 in the ATP rankings and now holds a 150-point lead over Djokovic, who has been ranked No. 1 for a combined total of 361 weeks.

Medvedev is also the first player outside the Big 4 - Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - to become No. 1 in the ATP rankings in 18 years. The last non-Big 4 player to hold the No. 1 ranking was Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.

Medvedev's conqueror in Acapulco, Rafael Nadal, climbed one spot to No. 4 in the ATP rankings after winning his third consecutive title on Saturday. The Spaniard has not lost a match in 2022 and his 15-0 record is his best start to a season.

Andrey Rublev, who won his second singles title in as many weeks after claiming the Dubai Open on Saturday, moved up one spot to No. 6.

The complete top 10 for the week of February 28, 2022 is as follows:

Daniil Medvedev (+1) Novak Djokovic (-1) Alexander Zverev Rafael Nadal (+1) Stefanos Tsitsipas (-1) Andey Rublev (+1) Matteo Berrettini (-1) Casper Ruud Felix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz (+1)

Novak Djokovic's conqueror Jiri Vesely back in top 75 in ATP rankings after reaching final in Dubai

Andrey Rublev (2nd L) holds the trophy next to Jiri Vesely (3rd L) at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Jiri Vesely was the biggest mover in the top 100 of the ATP rankings. The Czech came through qualifying and defeated Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic to reach his first ATP 500 final. The result saw Vesely, a former World No. 35, jump 49 spots to No. 74.

Elsewhere in the rankings, there were new career-highs in the top 20 for Reilly Opelka (+1 to No. 17), and Carlos Alcaraz (+1 to No. 19). Another Spaniard, 24-year-old Pedeo Martinez, jumped 22 spots to a career-best No. 50 after winning his first ATP singles title at the Chile Open.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs - ATP Top 100



1. Medvedev

17. Opelka

19. Alcaraz

38. Paul

48. Van de Zandschulp

50. Martínez

54. Griekspoor

55. Giron

56. Musetti

62. Baez

66. Molcan

75. Majchrzak

78. Otte

98. Tabilo (top 100 debut) New career highs - ATP Top 1001. Medvedev17. Opelka19. Alcaraz38. Paul48. Van de Zandschulp50. Martínez54. Griekspoor55. Giron56. Musetti62. Baez66. Molcan75. Majchrzak78. Otte98. Tabilo (top 100 debut)

21-year-old Sebastian Baez, who finished runner-up in Chile, climbed 16 spots to No. 62. Ricardas Berankis and Alejandro Tabilo both moved up 13 spots to No. 86 and No. 100 after reaching the Dubai quarterfinals and Chile semifinals respectively.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala