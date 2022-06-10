Stuttgart 2022:  Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BOSS Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Matteo Berrettini vs (6) Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 10 June 2022

Tournament: BOSS Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: € 769,645.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Matteo Berrettini takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart

Second seed Matteo Berrettini takes on sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart on Friday.

The 26-year-old has played 16 matches so far this season, winning ten while losing six.

He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to Rafael Nadal in four sets. Berrettini made it to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters but was beaten by Miomir Kecmanovic .

After missing the Miami Masters and the entirety of the claycourt season due to a hand injury, the Italian returned to action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He was seeded second in the competition, thus receiving a bye to the second round.

Here, Berrettini was up against Radu Albot and won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Successful return after almost 3 months off for Matteo Berrettini in Stuttgart (6-2 4-6 6-3 vs Albot)



(📸 Matteo is back!Successful return after almost 3 months off for Matteo Berrettini in Stuttgart (6-2 4-6 6-3 vs Albot)(📸 @iammattfitz Matteo is back! Successful return after almost 3 months off for Matteo Berrettini in Stuttgart (6-2 4-6 6-3 vs Albot) (📸 @iammattfitz) https://t.co/7VgT4NZlHB

Sonego has won 14 out of 28 matches so far this season, with his longest run at a tournament being reaching the semifinals of the Argentina Open. The 27-year-old got to the third round of the French Open before losing to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

Sonego was seeded sixth at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and was up against Benoit Paire in the first round. He beat the Frenchman 7-5, 6-2 to seal his place in the last 16. Here, the Italian defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in two tight sets, both of which were decided by a tiebreak.

Del🇪🇺 @Stroppa_Del There will be an all-Italian QF in Stuttgart: Sonego v Berrettini. Lorenzo just beat Struff in 2 sets 76(2), 76(4). There will be an all-Italian QF in Stuttgart: Sonego v Berrettini. Lorenzo just beat Struff in 2 sets 76(2), 76(4). https://t.co/tDFfH5ZDT5

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The head-to-head between Berrettini and Sonego is 0-0 as they will be meeting for the first time. The winner of the match takes on Oscar Otte or Benjamin Bonzi in the semifinals of the Boss Open.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Matteo Berrettini -190 -1.5 (-138) Over 23.5 (-110) Lorenzo Sonego +145 +1.5 (+100) Under 23.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Berrettini will enter the match as the favorite to win given his quality on grass. The 26-year-old won 11 out of 12 matches on the surface last year, reaching the Wimbledon final while also winning the Queen's Club Championships.

While his lack of tennis in the past few months might affect him, he is still capable of getting the better of Sonego, who has won 14 out of 28 matches so far this season.

Berrettini will rely heavily on his big serve and solid forehand. The World No. 10 produced a solid service performance against Albot as he served 21 aces and won 48 out of 59 points on his first serve.

Sonego is capable of serving a few aces and will rely on his flat groundstrokes to make things difficult for his compatriot. The 27-year-old will have to be as aggressive as he can if he is to stand a chance against Berrettini.

While Berettinni will likely struggle to find rhythm due to a lack of match play over the past couple of months, he should be able to get the better of his compatriot and reach the semifinals.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far