ATP Vienna Open: Fernando Verdasco v Kyle Edmund, Match story

Kausthub Swaminathan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 26 Oct 2018, 02:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Verdasco will be looking for his 8th ATP title

Yesterday, Kyle Edmund was one of the players in our Seeds in Action on Day 5 article. He beat Diego Schwartzman like we predicted, but did it easier than expected as he won in straight sets. Fernando Verdasco meanwhile won one of the most exciting matches on Day 4, beating Herbert from a set down. Both had a good chance of being victorious when they met today, one being a seeded player and the other, in a good frame of mind.

It was a power-filled contest featuring two of the strongest players, physically. Verdasco used the backhand, which is not his strongest suit, to better effect than usual. On the other hand, Edmund, who generally has an average return, did it very well off his opponent's 2nd serves. There was no shortage of action in their Round of 16 encounter at the Vienna Open today, with Verdasco winning in 3 sets. Here is the story of the match.

Under The Spanish Heat - Set 1

Fernando Verdasco started the match in great fashion, much better than he did in his previous encounter on Tuesday. Returning off a player who has an accurate, powerful serve is challenging. But he didn't make it seem so when he broke the British No.1 in the very first game. His service game though left much to be desired as he surrendered the break back.

The Spaniard didn't let that linger on his mind, breaking serve again to go into the lead. With that, his service became better as he got 2 comfortable holds from. A big positive for him was the usage of backhand crosscourt shots, generally a liability in his game.

Serving at 4-3, Verdasco was under immense pressure from a counter-attacking Kyle Edmund. He faced a break point at 30-40 and a further two after deuce. But he saved all of them and held his next service game to take the first set.

1 / 4 NEXT