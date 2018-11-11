Nadal's withdrawal affected me, says Roger Federer

Rajdeep Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 81 // 11 Nov 2018, 18:39 IST

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

With the Nitto ATP finals set to begin in a few hours, Swiss Maestro and world no. 3 Roger Federer addressed the media prior to his first round-robin encounter.

He opened up about Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and how it affected the entire draw.

"It obviously affected me because I can't be in a group with Novak (Djokovic)," said Federer.

"It reshuffles the entire draw. In terms of excitement and star power and legendary status, he's going to be missed. But what to do? You move on and wish him the best. I think it's really only Novak at this point who can maybe say if I play the way I've played the last few months then I'll win the title but even that's not a given, particularly in best of three-setters," he continued.

If Nadal had played, Federer would have been seeded 3, and thus, there would have been a huge possibility that he would have been in the same group as Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win the title, however, Federer, as he showed in the semifinal loss against the Serb in Paris a week ago, will go in all guns blazing in search of his 100th title.

Apart from Nadal, Juan Martin Del Potro withdrew from the tournament as well due to an injury. Kei Nishikori and John Isner replaced the Spaniard and the Argentine respectively.

The top 8 players have been divided into two groups - the Lleyton Hewitt Group and the Guga Kuerten Group. While Federer, Nishikori, Kevin Anderson, and Dominic Thiem are a part of the former, the remaining four, namely Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, and John Isner, are a part of the latter.

The first match of the Finals will take place between Anderson and Thiem before Federer locks horns with Nishikori later at night.