ATX Open 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova

Tournament: ATX Open

Date: February 25, 2025

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova preview

Former World No. 41 Dolehide hits a forehand | Image Source - Getty

USA's Caroline Dolehide will take on Russia's Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the 2025 ATX Open.

Dolehide, ranked 80th in the world, had dropped eight of her nine matches between August and October 2024. The American eventually turned her fortunes around by reaching her second career WTA final at the Guangzhou Open as a qualifier.

Howevee, since her runner-up finish at the 250-level event, the 26-year-old has gone back to her old form, as evidenced by her 2-3 win/loss record on the pro tour in 2025.

Her first-round opponent at the ATX Open, Anastasia Zakharaova, has also struggled with results this year, having dropped six of her 11 competitive outings (including qualifying matches) before arriving in Austin.

The Russian qualified for the WTA 250 tournament in convincing fashion earlier this week. She beat Tara Moore and Mananchaya Sawangkaew in straight sets to make it to the main draw of a tour-level event for only the third time in 2025.

Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova head-to-head

Dolehide and Zakharova are yet to meet on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Caroline Dolehide -145 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-120) Anastasia Zakharova +110 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-118)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Caroline Dolehide vs Anastasia Zakharova prediction

Anastasia Zakharova hits a forehand | Image Source - Getty

Caroline Dolehide is one of the biggest hitters on the WTA Tour, with a big first serve and deep groundstrokes from both wings to boot. However, the World No. 80 American struggles with low margin in baseline rallies, which makes her game vulnerable to uncharacteristic errors in important moments of a match.

Anastasia Zakharova, on the other hand, doesn't have her higher-ranked opponent's raw power. The 23-year-old does possess impressive racket head speed though, allowing her to hit clean.

While Dolehide is the more experienced player of the two, she hasn't been at her best in 2025. The World No. 132 has also had match practice at this year's ATX Open, as she went through the qualifiers. As long as the Russian maintains a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio, she has enough chance to spring up an upset at the Texas-based event.

Pick: Zakharova in three sets.

