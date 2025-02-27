Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

Tournament: 2025 ATX Open

Date: February 27, 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova preview

Jessica Pegula's last singles title came in Toronto five months ago

Local favorite and top seed Jessica Pegula is vying for her first ATX Open title this week. The American will face stiff resistance from Russia's Anna Blinkova in the last-eight of the Texas-based event.

Pegula has been in good form this year, having won nine of her 13 matches on the WTA Tour thus far. The World No. 5 began her campaign at the ATX Open in commanding fashion, winning her first two matches against Arantxa Rus and Nuria Parrizas-Dias in straight sets.

The 30-year-old will be keen on securing her first tour-level singles triumph since the Canadian Open last August.

The top seed's opponent, Anna Blinkova, has also endured a title drought since winning the W100 event in Macon, Georgia, four months ago.

While the Russian reached one more final at the Abierto Tampico following her previous ITF title victory, she had dropped seven of her 16 matches leading up to this week's ATX Open. For what it's worth, the 26-year-old has enjoyed impressive resurgence at the 250-level event.

Unseeded due to her ranking of 74, she upset eighth-seeded Moyuka Uchijima in three sets in the first round before dismantling Germany's Tatjana Maria to reach the quarterfinals.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

While Pegula leads Blinkova by a healthy margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings, the Russian got the better of the American in their last clash at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova odds

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Anna Blinkova prepares to return serve | Image Source: Getty

Pegula has one of the most stable baseline games on the WTA Tour. The American has impressive shot tolerance, which allows her to compete with her opponents regardless of their firepower. That said, her inability to open up the court to hit winners is a weakness that Blinkova can take advantage of.

The Russian is far more aggressive than her higher-ranked opponent, with her cross-court backhand being her biggest weapon. The World No. 74 can both flatten the ball and hit high-margin topspin groundstrokes from that wing. The former World No. 3 is also consistent as she doesn't leak uncharacteristic errors in important moments.

While Blinkova is a dangerous player to face for any WTA pro, Pegula's experience as a top player will likely see her through.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

