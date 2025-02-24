ATX Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Katie Volynets vs (WC) Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: February 24, 2025

Tournament: ATX Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Katie Volynets vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

In Picture: Katie Volynets (Getty)

Seventh-seeded Katie Volynets will begin her 2025 ATX Open campaign with a first-round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic. Volynets began the year strongly, reaching the quarterfinal at the ASB Classic, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Alycia Parks. However, since that run, the American player has won only one main-draw match on the Tour.

After she ran in Auckland, Volynets had successive first-round exits at Hobart and at the Australian Open. She entered the main draw at the Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open after having played qualifiers. She lost 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 against Elena Rybakina in the second round in Abu Dhabi and lost in the first round in Doha, losing 6-4, 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Mirra Andreeva.

Ajla Tomljanovic was a former Top 35 player but the Australian player's career has been on a downward spiral since her injury in 2023. She only had 10 matches that season, followed by 42 matches in 2024 while playing selective events.

The former World No.32 has won only one match in 2025, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of the Australian Open. However, she lost in the next round, losing 4-6, 5-7 against Diana Shnaider. In her last event, she lost 2-6, 3-6 against Simona Waltert at the Singapore Open.

Katie Volynets vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Tomljanovic has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Volynets. The Australian won the only match 6-3, 6-1 at the 2021 US Open.

Katie Volynets vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Volynets -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 20.5 (-125) Ajla Tomljanovic +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Katie Volynets vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Katie Volynets has yet to reach a career final on the WTA Tour. However, she has shown more promise on clay courts so far. Two of three finals on the ITF circuit and her only Challenger final have come on the red dirt.

Tomljanovic has reached three hard-court finals in her career so far. The last hard-court final came for the Australian back in 2019 when she reached the final of the Hua Hin championships. She lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-7 (3) against Dayana Yastremska.

Tomljanovic is the more accomplished player on the Tour, but given their respective forms, Volynets is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Volynets to win in straight sets

