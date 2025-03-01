Match Details

Fixture: McCartney Kessler vs Greet Minnen

Date: March 2, 2025

Tournament: ATX Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

McCartney Kessler vs Greet Minnen preview

McCartney Kessler at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The ATX Open 2025 semifinal will feature an exciting clash between McCartney Kessler and Greet Minnen. Whoever wins, will take on either top seed Jessica Pegula or Ajla Tomljanovic in the final of the WTA 250 event.

Kessler has been in pretty good form so far this season, winning the Hobart International. The 25-year-old started her run in Austin with a 6-2, 7-5 win over over Viktorija Golubic before edging out Cristina Bucsa 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Kessler faced Sorana Cirstea and found herself a set down. However, she bounced back to register a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win and book her place in the semifinals of the WTA 250 event.

On the other side, Minnen has won five out of nine matches so far in 2025 and entered the ATX Open at the back of a first-round exit at the Qatar Open. The Belgian started her campaign after coming back from a set down to beat Sijia Wei 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. She then thrashed eighth seed Suzan Lamens 6-1, 6-0 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Minnen was up against Caroline Dolehide and was off to a good start, winning the first set 6-3. The second set was a tough one but the Belgian managed to withstand the American and register a 6-3, 7-5 win to book her place in the semifinals of the ATX Open.

McCartney Kessler vs Greet Minnen head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Kessler and Minnen on the WTA Tour.

McCartney Kessler vs Greet Minnen odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

McCartney Kessler vs Greet Minnen prediction

Greet Minnen at the 2024 China Open - Source: Getty

Kessler's aggressive style of play and home environment give her a big advantage in this match. Her ability to hit winners from the baseline and dictate rallies could give her an edge against Minnen. Yet the nuances of the Belgian's experience and strategic thinking cannot be ignored.

Minnen will try to extend rallies and get Kessler to make errors, particularly by going at her backhand. If she can neutralize Kessler’s power and draw her into long exchanges, she has an excellent chance of swinging the match her way.

The matchup should be tight, but Kessler’s momentum and the advantage of a home crowd could turn the tide in her favor.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.

