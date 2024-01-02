Auckland 2024: Marie Bouzkova vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Marie Bouzkova vs (WC) Amanda Anisimova

Date: January 3, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Marie Bouzkova vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Amanda Anisimova at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Fifth seed Marie Bouzkova will square off against Amanda Anisimova in the second round of the 2024 ASB Classic on Wednesday.

Bouzkova was drawn against Magdalena Frech in her opener. The Czech was off to a flying start as she dished out a bagel to claim the first set. She landed the first blow in the second set to go 3-2 up after a break in the fifth game.

However, Frech then reeled off the next four games to clinch the set and level the proceedings. Bouzkova recovered from the letdown by rushing to a 4-1 lead in the decider but faltered while serving for the match as she got broken at 5-3.

Bouzkova didn't let the match slip out of her control. She managed to break Frech's serve in the very next game to register a 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory and start the new season on a winning note.

Anisimova faced former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. The American led 2-0 at the start of the opening set, but after a while, neither player was able to hold serve as there were five consecutive service breaks.

With both players back on serve at 5-4, Anisimova bagged the next three games to take the set. She surged to a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Pavlyuchenkova put up a fight by going on a three-game run. The American did manage to serve out the match on her second try to score a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Marie Bouzkova vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Marie Bouzkova vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marie Bouzkova -185 +1.5 (-450) Over 21.5 (-110) Amanda Anisimova +140 -1.5 (+280) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marie Bouzkova vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the 2023 Adelaide International 2.

Anisimova made a triumphant return to the tour following a hiatus of eight months. While there were some signs of rust, her trademark ball-striking worked more often than not.

Bouzkova was on course for a routine win before Frech made things difficult for her. But the Czech navigated those troubled waters with careful precision to emerge victorious.

While Bouzkova's not a powerful hitter like Anisimova, she can put her opponents in a spot of bother with her craftiness. She's quite adept at using a variety of shots to her advantage. As for the American, if she's on, she simply blows her opponents off the court with her shotmaking.

Bouzkova is more match fit compared to Anisimova, but this still doesn't guarantee her a win. If the latter manages to improve upon her showing from the first round, it could sway the tide in her favor. Otherwise, it's the Czech who would have the last laugh.

Pick: Marie Bouzkova to win in three sets.