Australian Open 2020 1st round: Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Alexander Zverev

Roger Federer and Novac Djokovic both got through their opening round matches on Day 1 of the Australian Open and the night session on Day 2 will witness Alexander Zverev attempting to overcome a tricky first-round opponent.

Seventh-seeded Zverev, who made it to the fourth round at Melbourne last year, got better as the year progressed and will take on Italian, Marco Cecchinato at the Margaret Court Arena.

The two have never met before, and although the German's big serves and groundstroke winners should be powerful enough to earn him a place in the second round, Sascha needs to watch his second serve which has let him down a fair bit in the past.

Cecchinato failed to get past the first round of the 2019 edition of the Australian Open and the 27-year-old from Palermo will need to produce something special to match young Zverev, who will be looking to regain the form which saw him rise to be the fifth-best player on the circuit in 2018.

Trained by his Russian father, Alexander Zverev Sr., the 22-year-old has often seemed to run out of options in gruelling five-setters in the past, and will thus attempt to knock Cecchinato out early before the going gets tough.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato on Margaret Court Arena at approx 1-30 p.m IST on 21 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV