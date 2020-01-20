Australian Open 2020 1st round: Rafael Nadal vs Hugo Dellien, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal during practice for Australian Open 2020

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal returns to Melbourne Park in his bid for a second Australian Open title and 20th Grand Slam overall. Just one Slam shy of equaling Roger Federer's all-time record, Nadal would look to get acclimatized to the fast-paced Australian hardcourts as he takes on unseeded Bolivian player Hugo Dellien in the first round.

Nadal always looks to start the season on a strong note, and he has been busy doing that in 2020 too with his powerful performances at the ATP Cup, which led Team Spain into the finals. Although the Serbian side powered by a determined Novak Djokovic emerged triumphant over the 2019 Davis Cup champions, Nadal gave enough evidence that his game is in fine working order ahead of the Australian Open.

2020 ATP Cup - Sydney: Day 10

There are a few important records within the Spaniard's grasp if he clinches the title in Melbourne, in addition to equaling Federer's Slam tally.

Nadal can become the first man in the Open Era to claim all four Grand Slams at least twice if he wins the Australian Open this year. He also has the chance of becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win the US Open and the Australian Open on the trot.

The first obstacle in the way of these records is the 26-year-old Bolivian challenger Hugo Dellien.

Hugo Dellien

Dellien has been enjoying a nice few weeks of tennis, and is on a 12-match winning streak right now. Dellien hasn't achieved much success on the ATP tour, but he has bagged a total of five Challenger level titles in his career.

The Bolivian will be making his main draw debut in Melbourne on Tuesday, while Nadal has been a champion at the Australian Open in 2009. All things considered, the Spaniard should be expected get off to a comfortable start and join Federer and Djokovic in the second round.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Rafael Nadal vs Hugo Dellien on Rod Laver Arena at approx 8:00 a.m IST on 21 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.