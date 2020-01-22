Australian Open 2020 2nd round: Dominic Thiem vs Alex Bolt, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Dominic Thiem has now teamed up with Thomas Muster

The top seeds are on song, thus far, in the men's section as the Australian Open moves into Day 4 with Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem looking to replicate their opening performances in the second-round matches.

Both Zverev and Thiem registered straight-set first-round victories and the Austrian will be up against local hero Alex Bolt at the Melbourne Arena.

Thiem's opponent in the second-round thrilled his fans at Melbourne by getting past world no. 42, Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a gruelling five-setter and the Aussie wildcard will be sure to have much of the crowd behind him on Thursday morning.

Alex Bolt will be hoping to achieve a bigger upset on Thursday

Producing yet another upset, however, will be quite an ask for Bolt given that Thiem is now under the tutelage of countryman Thomas Muster and the potent combination cuts quite a formidable profile.

The 26-year-old Austrian suffered a disappointing second-round defeat at Melbourne Park last year after having made it to the fourth round in 2017 and 2018 while Bolt lost to Alexander Zverev in the third round - his best-ever finish yet in the Australian Open.

While the Melbourne lad will be hoping to cash in on the cheering galleries, Thiem's class should see him through this exciting clash against the left-handed 27-year-old who had, incidentally, earned a quarterfinal place in the doubles competition of the 2014 Australian Open.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Dominic Thiem vs Alex Bolt on Melbourne Arena at approx 5-30 a.m IST on 23 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.