Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV Schedule, live streaming details and more

26 Jan 2020, 22:13 IST SHARE

Alexander Zverev

For 22-year-old tennis prodigy, Alexander Zverev is once again enjoying a sensational run as he continues to play great quality tennis at the ongoing Australian Open 2020. Nobody had pitched on the German to make it this far but yet again, he has surprised everyone by displaying a stunning form en route to the fourth round. He has not dropped a single set and looks ready to clash against another Russian hope, Andrey Rublev.

Strangely enough, Alexander Zverev has not made it to the quarter-final stages of the Australian Open yet and he seems determined to undo this record. He downed the experienced Spanish seed, Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to claim his place in the fourth round. Zverev was in ruthless form against the Spaniard, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to keep his hope for a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open alive.

Andrey Rublev

On the other hand, Andrey Rublev is enjoying an 11-match unbeaten streak as he awaits the challenge from the German seventh seed. Rublev ousted a spirited David Goffin to make it to the fourth round for the first time at the Australian Open. Although the 22-year-old Russian has dropped two sets en route, he has displayed sparks of brilliance often. However, Zverrev enjoys a 3-0 head to head lead against him and it could be a tricky match for the young Rublev to overcome. It remains to be seen which of the two wild-maned 22-year-old's finally prevails.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [7] Alexander Zverev vs [17] Andrey Rublev on Melbourne Arena at approx 1:00 PM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

