Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Egor Gerasimov, Second Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

The German looked confident and hungry for more in the first round

Action at the Australian Open is hotting up with teenage sensation and giant-killer Coco Gauff all set to take on 2019 champion Naomi Osaka while second-round action in the men's section, on Thursday, will see Alexander Zverev up against Minsk-born Egor Gerasimov.

The Belarusian engaged in a grinding five-setter against Casper Ruud winning the first couple of sets and losing the next two before just about managing to cross the line in the decider.

In stark contrast, Zverev cruised past Marco Cecchinato without breaking into as much of a sweat and made the headlines for announcing that he would donate A$ 10,000 for every match he wins to victims of the bushfires that ravaged the region not so long ago.

Gerasimov, seeded 98th, is making his maiden appearance at Melbourne Park this year - the 27-year-old Belarusian has never faced Zverev in the past and will need to punch well above his weight against the seventh seed who looked composed against Cecchinato.

The 22-year-old German forced his opponent into committing vital errors en route to his first-round win and will be banking on a powerful and consistent first serve to propel him into the third round.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Alexander Zverev vs Egor Gerasimov on Rod Laver Arena not before 8-30 a.m IST on 23 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.