Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Stan Wawrinka, Quarter-Finals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Alexander Zverev

It has been a pretty surreal run for both Alexander Zverev and Stan Wawrinka as they get busy to lock horns against each other at the Australian Open 2020 quarter-finals. While the 22-year-old Zverev did not imagine making it so far and has surprised everyone, including his fans by making it to the quarter-final, so has Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss man has delivered a lieu of magical performances that were nail-biting thrillers, to say the least.

Stan Wawrinka

Magnificently seeing off tournament-favorite Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka produced a phenomenal showdown in a gripping five-set encounter against the Russian. After taking the first set, Medvedev shocked the Swiss by winning the following two sets. Battling up from such dire conditions, Wawrinka pulled off a stunning comeback to enter the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6. The 3-time Grand Slam champion seems to have shrugged off his somewhat sheepish form in the early stages of the tournament to assume the form of a dangerous contender as he sailed into the quarters.

Alex Zverev has been continuously surprising himself en route to his clash with Wawrinka. But the 22-two-year-old German has been enjoying a good spell of tennis and he has not even dropped a single set in the past fortnight. He downed the challenge of Fernando Verdasco and Andrey Rublev to make it to the quarters and aim for making it to the first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. The other thing which Zverev has to his advantage is that he has dominated the Swiss in their two meetings, which were both on hard courts. It remains to be seen if Zverev can make it to his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final or Stan the Man stuns him.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Advertisement

Time: [7] Alexander Zverev vs [15] Stan Wawrinka on Rod Laver Arena at approx 9:00 AM IST on 29 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, Australian Open Winners, latest news & updates