Australian Open 2020: Angelique Kerber vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

Australian Open 2020: Angelique Kerber vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Fourth Round

Can Angelique Kerber continue her march in the Australian Open?

After knocking out second seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round, Russian female tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will look to secure her place in the quarterfinals when she meets former champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The Russian player had upset Pliskova 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round while Kerber had been stretched by her Italian opponent, Camila Giorgi, in the third round. These two players are known to be arch-rivals as they have a 7-6 head-to-head record which favours the German player.

The two players had met each other at Wimbledon 2015

Talking about their journey in the 2020 Australian Open so far, Angelique Kerber had recorded comfortable wins in the first two rounds but, Giorgi forced her into a three-setter during the previous match. On the other hand, Anastasia is yet to drop a set in this tourney and has dumped the second seed out of the competition.

.@AngeliqueKerber clinched a spot in the second week of the @AustralianOpen for the 5⃣th straight season with a hard-fought victory over Giorgi --> https://t.co/EHyS3NpRwn pic.twitter.com/lm9LzNlbbd — WTA (@WTA) January 25, 2020

While the odds favor the 17th seed Kerber to emerge victorious in this match, the Russian player will look to take the advantage of her momentum and seal her place in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third time in her career.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [17] Angelique Kerber vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Margaret Court Arena at approx 11:30 AM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV