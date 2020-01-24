Australian Open 2020: Angelique Kerber vs Camila Giorgi, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 14:28 IST SHARE

Camila Giorgi is looking for her first Australian Open fourth round entry

Camila Giorgi is a force to reckon with on the days that she finds form. The Italian has never been known for her restraint because she doesn't have any and that style has won her many, many matches.

Giorgi plays without any inhibitions; don't be surprised if you see a couple of second serves fly faster than the first or see a forehand sail into the linesperson's feet. She goes for her shots, and she goes for them often.

And she has registered a couple of good wins at this year's Australian Open to set up a third-round match with former champion and 17th seed Angelique Kerber.

Angelique Kerber has shown signs of revival in the first few matches of 2020.

And talking of making a particular style of play, boy, has Kerber given the counter-puncher term a whole new definition. The German, even in her thirties now, is the most stealthy and fit player on tour.

Kerber has never had the pace of Maria Sharapova or a Petra Kvitova, but she has beaten all of them at their game. The German has the ability to absorb and redirect pace like no one else.

Her distinctive crouch defence and running backhand have sent many players into a spiral, looking for answers that do not seem to even exist. At her peak, Kerber was unbeatable and that's saying a lot considering the number of solid hitters that were contemporary to her.

Giorgi is capable of producing pace and power off both wings.

And it will be another one of those battles, where she will have to resist a barrage of groundstrokes from Giorgi and find a way to get an upper hand in whichever way she can.

Advertisement

The German has done that on so many occasions in her career and while she might not be at her very best at this point, there is no way that she cannot manufacture another win here.

Even if Giorgi begins to find her range, Kerber can mix up a lot of things in terms of her return and the spin on the ball to keep the Italian guessing. Execution will be key for both women and it might just swing this one either way.

Prediction: Giorgi to win in three sets.