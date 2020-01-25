Australian Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Alison Riske will look to come good on Australia Day

Following a string of upsets, a clear favourite has emerged in the women's singles event before the final sixteen begin the battle on Sunday - the irony, however, is that the 23-year-old Queenslander who is being tipped to go all the way may not be good enough to make it to the quarter-finals.

At the Centre Court at Wimbledon last year, Alison Riske looked calm and composed as ever against the newly-crowned World No.1, Ashleigh Barty, who began the match with a flurry of booming aces that might well have unnerved many a lower-seeded opponent.

Riske stood her ground after dropping the first set and went on to bag the next two against an in-form Barty who had not dropped a set before the fourth-round clash and had been on a 15-match winning streak.

It was a memorable moment, indeed, for the 29-year-old American, just a few weeks before she married Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj's nephew, Stephen.

Barty faces a big challenge in the fourth round

References to what transpired at Wimbledon are quite natural as yet another fourth-round clash at yet another Grand Slam beckons for the two immensely-talented players both of whom dropped a set in the first round, at Melbourne Park this year, before winning the second in straight sets.

In the third round, Riske went down in the first set to Julia Goerges before bouncing back to win 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 while Barty cruised past Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2.

Irrespective of who prevails at this night session clash at the Rod Laver Arena, it's one of the big highlights on Super Sunday which also happens to be Australia Day.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske on Rod Laver Arena at approx 1:30 PM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

