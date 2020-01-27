Australian Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova, Quarter-Finals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Who will progress to the semi-finals?

The hometown favorite, Ashleigh Barty will look to continue her march towards the Australian Open title when she locks horns with Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2020. Both the female tennis stars have crossed each other's paths on seven occasions and the Czech tennis player has a 4-3 lead in the head-to-head record.

The number one seed, Barty had got her Australian Open campaign off to a rough start as the unseeded Lesia Tsurenko stretched her in a three-set match. The 23-year-old won her next two games in straight sets but Alison Riske took her to the limit once again in a three-set match.

Ashleigh Barty has dropped two sets in this competition

Barty's next opponent, Kvitova had not lost a single set in the first three rounds however, the 22nd seed, Maria Sakkari tested her skills in a three-setter during the fourth round. The runner-up of last year's Australian Open, Kvitova will look to better her performance from 2019 and win the new decade's first Grand Slam tournament.

On the other side, Barty has never went ahead of the quarter-final stage at the Australian Open. It will be interesting to see if the seasoned pro, Kvitova can beat her higher-ranked opponent by putting her under pressure. Although Barty is the top seed, Kvitova will start as the favorite to win this match.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Ashleigh Barty vs [7] Petra Kvitova on Rod Laver Arena at approx 7:00 AM IST on 28 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV

