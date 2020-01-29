Australian Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin, Semifinal, Preview and Prediction

Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty, Australia's last woman standing in the singles draw, will carry the weight of the nation once again when she plays the tenacious American Sofia Kenin for a spot in the showpiece final of the Australian Open.

The women's section of the draw has been as unpredictable as ever in the first Grand Slam of the year, and the World No. 1 is one of only two top 10 seeds left in the tournament.

The Queenslander broke new ground in the 2019 season. She won a Grand Slam singles title for the first time in her career at the French Open, and subsequently ascended to the summit of the WTA rankings.

Barty started the 2020 season just how she ended the last one, and is now in the semifinals at her home Slam after avenging last year's quarterfinal defeat to Czech powerhouse Petra Kvitova.

2020 Australian Open - Day 9

With her straight-sets victory over last year's finalist, Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the last four at Melbourne Park since Wendy Turnbull in 1984. And awaiting her will be the American youngster who has also broken new ground.

Kenin may not be the most daunting player Barty has locked horns with, but she is undoubtedly WTA's finest fast-rising star. The Russian-born American, who is only 21, is already a winner of three WTA titles and was voted as WTA's most improved player in 2019.

Kenin, the 14th seed in the tournament, has flown slightly under the radar this fortnight, but she has dropped just one set en route to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. The 21-year-old oozes energy on a tennis court, and her fierce competitive attitude has drawn comparisons to her idol Maria Sharapova - the five-time Major winner.

Sofia Kenin

Advertisement

Head-to-head

Barty owns a commanding 4-1 lead in the series, winning their most recent encounter in Wuhan last year in straight sets.

Where to watch

Asia Pacific, Centra Asia and Oceania: Sony Six, ESPN, Fox Sports, FBC TV, NHK.

Middle East & Africa: Bein Sports, SuperSport

Europe: Eurosport

North America: ESPN, TSN and Tennis Channel

The match is scheduled on Thursday, at 2 pm local time (4 am BST)

Match Prediction

Barty has overcome some testing encounters en route to the semifinal, and if she was given a choice to draw a name she would want to face next, then Sofia Kenin wouldn’t be one of those. That is because the American has surpassed almost everyone’s expectations with her spectacular run to the last four.

But this could be a totally different experience for the 21-year-old playing against a woman carrying the weight of a nation and riding on a nine-match unbeaten streak in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets.