Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

25 Jan 2020, 23:25 IST

American teenager Coco Gauff will look to extend her sensational run

The sensational run continues for the 15-year old Coco Cori Gauff as she stunned defending Champion and 2-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka in her third-round clash. Seeking vengeance for her US Open loss against Osaka, Coco Gauff exacted it, point by point, leaving Osaka dumbfounded on certain occasions as the American teenager entered the fourth round for the first time on her debut appearance at the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka had a forgettable day, but was gracious in defeat

Coco Gauff continues to amaze and one finds it often surreal to believe that she is only 15, given how her mental calmness shows signs of sparking greatness. Being absolutely calm during tense situations in the match is no mean feat to achieve for any player, let alone a teenager. Coco Gauff stunned Venus Williams yet again in their first-round meeting in Australia before Sorana Cirstea briefly troubled Gauff in the second, taking a set off her. Against Osaka, Gauff was in phenomenal form while the defending champion was not enjoying a good day at the courts. She defeated Osaka in straight sets 3-6, 4-6 to enter the fourth round.

15-year-old Coco Gauff has defeated defending Australian Open champ and world No. 3 Naomi Osaka in straight sets. pic.twitter.com/G81bVhEVfp — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2020

Awaiting Gauff now is the challenge of Sofia Kenin, who at 21, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarter final. The duo have not met each other previously on the court but with Gauff playing, it can be anticipated that it will be a high-octane match, which could swing either ways. Given how confident Gauff looks currently, especially after causing the Osaka upset, she is the undoubted favourite going into the match.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [14] Sofia Kenin vs Coco Gauff on Melbourne Arena at approx 9:00 AM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

