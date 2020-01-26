Australian Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Daniil Medvedev

The second week of the Australian Open promises to be exciting as one exciting clash after the other keeps getting lined up. Tournament-favorite and NextGen sensation, Daniil Medvedev is all pumped up and ready to face-off against Stan Wawrinka, for a place in the quarterfinals in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Medvedev, the Russian World No. 4 player, has displayed an unbelievably strong form as he continues to call the shots on the hardcourt turf. Save for a set loss against Frances Tiafoe in the first round, Medvedev has not dropped a single set en route to the fourth round. In fact, he stormed past Alexei Popyrin in the previous round and cruised ahead 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka

For Swiss player, Stan Wawrinka, it has not been the smoothest of rides into the fourth round as he has already dropped three sets before making it to this stage. The 34-year-old Swiss looks shaky on the service side and will have to buckle up if he plans to be successful against the extremely fit 23-year-old Medvedev. However, John Isner's retirement a little after bagging the first set during the third-round match was the reason behind Wawrinka being able to set up a date with Medvedev.

Interestingly enough, Medvedev leads the head to head against Wawrinka 2-0 which puts the ball once again in the Russian's court. It has to be the 2014 Australian Open champion's onus to deliver and see the match through, as the opportunity of making it to the quarter-finals beckon.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [4] Daniil Medvedev vs [15] Stan Wawrinka on Margaret Court Arena at approx 9:30 AM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

