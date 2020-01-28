Australian Open 2020: Day 10 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Wawrinka looks to regain lost glory

Tennis fans are in for a treat as the second day of quarterfinal action in the men's and women's singles events at the Australian Open 2020 will feature big clashes and some potential humdingers. Top seed Rafael Nadal will be up against fifth-seeded Austrian, Dominic Thiem, while seventh-seed Alexander Zverev squares up against Stan Wawrinka.

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Wawrinka, who got the better of Daniil Medvedev in a quest to regain lost glory, faces a young German who seems to have an avid dislike for five-setters and has had trouble winning big quarterfinals in the past.

Dominic Thiem will need every bit of advice that he can garner from coach Thomas Muster if he is to get past Rafael Nadal - but, a long and epic battle is on the cards in the night-session clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the women's section, 28th seed Annet Kontaveit will face a formidable challenge when she takes on 2018 Australian Open finalist Simona Halep while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is unlikely to let go of a golden chance to make it to her first Grand Slam semifinal when she faces Spaniard, Garbine Muguruza.

Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 30th, upset Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova en route to her second successive Australian Open quarterfinal and the Russian has been in great form at Melbourne Park.

In the women's doubles semifinals, the Taiwanese-Czech duo of Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova will take on the all-Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

In the old days, Frenchman Henri Leconte took the tennis world by storm partnering countryman Yannick Noah while Todd Woodbridge did much the same partnering Mark Woodforde, but the two veterans have now come together to form a new French-Australian duo.

In the men's legends doubles event at Melbourne Park, Leconte teams up with Australian, Todd Woodbridge, who will meet the Croatian-South African pair of Goran Ivanisevic and Wayne Ferreira.

Here is the Australian Open Schedule for Day 10:

Men's Singles

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Zverev - Not before 10:00 (IST)

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem - Approx 14:00 (IST)

Women's Singles

Simona Halep vs Annett Kontaveit - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Garbine Muguruza - Not before 08:00 (IST)

Mixed Doubles

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray vs Zheng Saisai/Joran Vliegan - Not before 08:00 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Hsieh Su-Wei/Barbora Strycova - Not before 08:00 (IST)

Chan Hao-Ching/Latisha Chan vs Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic - Not before 08:00 (IST)

Men's Legends Doubles

Henri Leconte/Todd Woodbridge vs Wayne Ferreira/Goran Ivanisevic - Approx 05:30 (IST)