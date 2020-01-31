Australian Open 2020: Day 13 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play
Few could have predicted that the women's final of the Australian Open 2020 would be contested between an unseeded former World No. 1 and a Russian-born American who had never made it to a Grand Slam semifinal before.
Yet, the Rod Laver Arena is all set to witness a titanic battle between Garbine Muguruza who is looking to reclaim lost glory and Sofia Kenin who will be keen to maintain the momentum after a series of magnificent wins at Melbourne Park.
Muguruza who has teamed up with Conchita Martinez - the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon in 1994 - is a former French Open and Wimbledon champion but is unseeded at this year's Australian Open.
Quite incredibly, the Spaniard began her campaign at Melbourne Park going down 0-6 against Shelby Rogers but tilted the scales dramatically to win the second and third sets with a 6-1, 6-0 scoreline.
The 26-year-old's victory against an in-form Simona Halep underlined her class but Muguruza will be up against an opponent who has got past the gifted Coco Gauff and top-seed Ash Barty - and is unlikely to let go of a golden chance to make Grand Slam history.
In the mixed doubles final, the British-American pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray will take on the Croatian-Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Nicola Mektic.
The finals of the junior boys singles will be an all-French affair with top-seed Harold Mayot taking on Arthur Cazaux.
Here is the Australian Open Schedule for Day 13:
Women's Singles
Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza - Not before 14:00 (IST)
Mixed Doubles
Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray vs Barbora Krejčíková/Nikola Mektić - Not before 14: 00 (IST)
Junior Boys Singles
Harold Mayot vs Arthur Cazaux - Approx 05:45 (IST)
Junior Girls Singles
Weronika Bazak vs Victoria Jimenez - Not before 07:00 (IST)
Quad Wheelchair Singles
Dylan Alcott vs Andy Lapthorne - Not before 09:30 (IST)
Published 31 Jan 2020, 18:52 IST