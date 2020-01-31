Australian Open 2020: Day 13 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Sofia Kenin plays her first Grand Slam final

Few could have predicted that the women's final of the Australian Open 2020 would be contested between an unseeded former World No. 1 and a Russian-born American who had never made it to a Grand Slam semifinal before.

Yet, the Rod Laver Arena is all set to witness a titanic battle between Garbine Muguruza who is looking to reclaim lost glory and Sofia Kenin who will be keen to maintain the momentum after a series of magnificent wins at Melbourne Park.

Muguruza who has teamed up with Conchita Martinez - the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon in 1994 - is a former French Open and Wimbledon champion but is unseeded at this year's Australian Open.

Quite incredibly, the Spaniard began her campaign at Melbourne Park going down 0-6 against Shelby Rogers but tilted the scales dramatically to win the second and third sets with a 6-1, 6-0 scoreline.

Muguruza is a former Wimbledon and French Open champion

The 26-year-old's victory against an in-form Simona Halep underlined her class but Muguruza will be up against an opponent who has got past the gifted Coco Gauff and top-seed Ash Barty - and is unlikely to let go of a golden chance to make Grand Slam history.

In the mixed doubles final, the British-American pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray will take on the Croatian-Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Nicola Mektic.

The finals of the junior boys singles will be an all-French affair with top-seed Harold Mayot taking on Arthur Cazaux.

Here is the Australian Open Schedule for Day 13:

Advertisement

Women's Singles

Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza - Not before 14:00 (IST)

Mixed Doubles

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray vs Barbora Krejčíková/Nikola Mektić - Not before 14: 00 (IST)

Junior Boys Singles

Harold Mayot vs Arthur Cazaux - Approx 05:45 (IST)

Junior Girls Singles

Weronika Bazak vs Victoria Jimenez - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Quad Wheelchair Singles

Dylan Alcott vs Andy Lapthorne - Not before 09:30 (IST)