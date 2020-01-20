Australian Open 2020, Day 2: Men's singles predictions

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Dominic Thiem

We have had some exciting matches on Day 1 at this year's Australian Open. Roger Federer was masterful in his straight-sets win over Steve Johnson, Stefanos Tsitsipas crushed Salvatore Caruso, and Denis Shapovalov was upset by Marton Fucsovics.

Day 2 will see the other half of the draw begin their Australian Open campaigns. On that note, here are some predictions for the biggest men's singles matches of the day:

Rafael Nadal vs Hugo Dellien

Rafael Nadal

Despite finishing 2019 as World Number 1, Nadal hasn't quite looked like the best player in the world so far in 2020. Nadal's form was shaky throughout the ATP Cup earlier this month, where he lost to David Goffin and Novak Djokovic in straight sets during the knockout stages.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard has had some rest since then and in all likelihood will enter the Australian Open with greater focus and fitness. His first-round opponent is Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

The two have never met, but that shouldn't have much impact on the outcome. Dellien is hardly a power player, like some of the bigger guys who pose a threat to Nadal. This will likely be a welcome introduction into the tournament for the Spaniard, who is looking to equal Federer's 20 Grand Slams in Melbourne.

Prediction: Nadal to win in straight sets.

Adrian Mannarino vs Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem will face Adrian Mannarino in his first round match at the Australian Open. Unlike Nadal and Dellien, Thiem and Mannarino have quite the tennis history.

Advertisement

The two players have played against each other seven times, with Thiem winning every encounter - while dropping just two sets in total. Interestingly, the pair played against each another in Melbourne two years ago, with Thiem winning the match convincingly.

Last year Thiem had to retire mid-match in the second round at Melbourne due to injury, and was poor at all the non-clay Slams throughout 2019. However, he reached the final of the ATP Finals at the end of the year, and looks in better form now.

Though the Austrian isn't one of the favourites to win the Australian Open, he should get through his opening match with few problems.

Prediction: Thiem to win in straight sets.

Marco Cecchinato vs Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev

In one of the tougher first-round draws, Alexander Zverev will face former top 20 player Marco Cecchinato. While on paper one would expect Zverev to win easily, it is never that simple for the German at the Slams.

Despite finishing 2018 as the ATP Finals champion, Zverev was unable to carry forward that success into 2019. He was largely disappointing throughout last year, as other members of the NextGen took over his mantle in the war against the Big 3.

Zverev has the talent to win Slams, but his inconsistency often lets him down. He has almost always been pushed further than he should be in the early rounds of Majors, and I get the feeling he could drop a set in his match against the Italian too.

Nevertheless, the German should be expected to finish the match as the winner.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe

Daniil Medvedev

Lastly, we have NextGenners Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe facing off against one another.

The pair have only played each other once, in a match that was most memorable for Tiafoe celebrating a point too soon - only for Medvedev to end up winning it. Whilst the American hasn't shared the success of some of his NextGen contemporaries, he is no slouch on the tennis court and could provide some problems to the Russian.

Nevertheless, Medvedev is one of the most dangerous players on tour at present, and I expect him to win this match in straight sets - with possibly one of the sets going the distance.

Prediction: Medvedev to win in straight sets.