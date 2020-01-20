Australian Open 2020: Day 2 schedule and order of play

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Rafael Nadal is chasing a 20th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal will highlight the second day of Australian Open 2020 as the Spaniard faces Hugo Dellien in the first round match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The world number one would be aiming to lift his second Australian Open title. It will be the first match between the two players.

Karolina Pliskova will start her campaign against 39th ranked Kristina Mladenovic of France. Seeded second Pliskova will aim for her first title in Melbourne. Her best result at the tournament was a semi-final exit in the previous edition. Her match would be followed by wild card entrant Maria Sharapova taking on Donna Vekic at the Rod Laver Arena. Sharapova is a one-time winner at the Australian Open way back in 2008.

US Open 2019 finalists Daniil Medvedev will face Frances Tiafoe in the first match of the evening session at the Rod Laver Arena. Angelique Kerber will then play Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final match in the stadium.

Belinda Bencic and Dominic Thiem will play their respective matches in the morning session at Margaret Court Arena. Bencic is up against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova while Thiem faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. Simona Halep will take on Jennifer Brady in the first match of the evening session, followed by Alexander Zverev against Marco Cecchinato.

Local boy Nick Kyrgios will start his Australian Open 2020 with a match against Italy's 51 ranked Lorenzo Sonego. Ex-champion Stan Wawrinka will also play his first match, against Damir Dzumhur.

Here is the list of exciting matches taking place on the second day of Australian Open 2020:

Rod Laver Arena

Kristina Mladenovic vs Karolina Pliskova - 05:30 (IST)

Maria Sharapova vs Donna Vekic - 06:45 (IST)

Rafael Nadal vs Hugo Dellien - 08:00 (IST)

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe - 13:30 (IST)

Angelique Kerber vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto - 15:30 (IST)

Margaret Court Arena

Belinda Bencic vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova - 05:30 (IST)

Dominic Thiem vs Adrian Mannarino - 06:45 (IST)

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Anastasija Sevastova - 08:45 (IST)

Simona Halep vs Jennifer Brady - 13:30 (IST)

Alexander Zverev vs Marco Cecchinato - 14:45 (IST)

Melbourne Arena

Polona Hercog vs Rebecca Peterson - 05:30 (IST)

Madison Keys vs Daria Kasatkina - 06:45 (IST)

Stan Wawrinka vs v Damir Dzumhur - 08:00 (IST)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Alexei Popyrin - 10:30 (IST)

Nick Kyrgios vs Lorenzo Sonego - 13:30 (IST)

Click here to get the full Australian Open 2020 Day 2 Schedule and Order of Play