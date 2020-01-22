Australian Open 2020: Day 4 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Rafael Nadal

There are two headlining matches on the fourth day of the Australian Open 2020. For one, the reigning World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will be owning the night session with his second-round match while India's very own Sania Mirza, who is on her comeback campaign, will be playing in her first Grand Slam as a mother.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok

The proceedings of the day will begin with Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian women's doubles partner, Nadiia Kichenok sparring off against the all-Chinese force of Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin. Riding on the success of their Hobart International win, Mirza and Nadiia will be aiming for a perfect start to the Grand Slam season.

It's an exciting day for the men's singles with Alexander Zverev taking on Egor Gerasimov in the second-round clash. After winning his opening match, Zverev pledged that he would donate US$ 10,000 to the Australian bushfires after every win and if he does manage to claim the Championships, every penny would go the ongoing bushfire relief work.

Of course, another match to watch out for will see Daniil Medvedev taking on Pedro Martinez for a spot in the third round. The 2019 US Open finalist is one of the strongest threats to the dominance of the Big Three. Stan Wawrinka has a fair challenge on his plate with Andreas Seppi standing as an obstacle.

The dynamic and unpredictable Nick Kyrgios will also be seen in action in his home country agaisnt Gilles Simon while 2019 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem will take it up with Alex Bolt for a spot in the third round.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on World No. 1 Rafael Nadal as he will be expected to produce another effortless display of impeccable tennis at the Rod Laver Arena against Federico Delbonis. With both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer having made it to the third round, it's Nadal's turn to bridge the gap.

The line-up is also exciting on the Women's Singles front with stars like Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber and Belinda Bencic slated to play their Round 2 matches over the course of Day 4.

The men's doubles side will see former World No. 1 Australian singles player, Lleyton Hewitt pair up with Jordan Thompson to clash against a South Korean duo. The big-serving Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson will also open their men's doubles bid on Day 4.

Here is the list of major matches of the Australian Open on Day 4:

Men's Singles

Alexander Zverev vs Egor Gerasimov - Approx 08:30 (IST)

Rafael Nadal vs Federico Delbonis - Approx 2:45 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev vs Pedro Martinez - Approx 06:45 (IST)

Andreas Seppi vs Stan Wawrinka - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Nick Kyrgios vs Gilles Simon - Approx 13:15 (IST)

Dominic Thiem vs Alex Bolt - Approx 08:00 (IST)

Women's Singles

Garbine Muguruza vs Ajla Tomljanovic - 05:30 (IST)

Karolina Pliskova vs Laura Siegemund - 06:45 (IST)

Simona Halep vs Harriet Dart - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Belinda Bencic vs Jelena Ostapenko - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Elina Svitolina vs Lauren Davis - Approx 15:30 (IST)

Angelique Kerber vs Priscilla Hon - Approx 08:45 (IST)

Men's Doubles

Lleyton Hewitt/J. Thompson vs J.Nam/M.Song - Approx 7:30(IST)

Sam Querrey/Steve Johnson vs Lu Yen-hsun/Hsieh Cheng-peng - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Sania Mirza/Nadiia Kichenok vs X.Han/L.Zhu - Approx 05:30 (IST)

