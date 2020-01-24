Australian Open 2020, Day 6: Men's singles predictions

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 20:54 IST SHARE

2020 Australian Open - Day 4

The first week of the Australian Open is nearing its end as we approach the middle weekend of the first Grand Slam of the year. Here are the previews and predictions for the third-round matches of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stan Wawrinka on Day 6 of the tournament.

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Rafael Nadal

Nadal has been in impressive form so far in Melbourne, winning his first two matches with ease. Whilst it is fair to say that he hasn't faced a tough opponent yet, one gets the feeling that Nadal could beat just about anyone at the moment.

His next opponent is fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who dropped a set in each of his two victories to reach the third round. Nadal leads their head to head 4-0, and it's hard to bet against him making it 5-0 tomorrow.

Prediction: Nadal to win in straight sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Taylor Fritz

Dominic Thiem

We will also see Dominic Thiem face America's Taylor Fritz on Day 6. The pair have played one another on two occasions, with each having won once. The last of those matches came at the Laver Cup last year, where Fritz defeated Thiem in three close sets.

Both players were pushed to five sets in their second round matches, which will have undoubtedly taken a toll on their bodies. Thiem goes into the match as the clear favorite, but given his shaky form, don't be surprised if he is pushed again tomorrow.

Prediction: Thiem to win in 4 sets.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev vs Fernando Verdasco

Alexander Zverev

Although Alexander Zverev had an underwhelming 2019, he has been in impressive form so far in Melbourne. He is playing with a level of skill and confidence we seldom saw last year, and that is reflected in both of his victories being straight-set affairs.

But his third round opponent Fernando Verdasco is an experienced player, which could theoretically create problems for Zverev. However, given Zverev's form, it is the German who goes in as the favorite; as long as he doesn't lose his head, he should win the match convincingly.

Prediction: Zverev to win in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs John Isner

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka has been less than convincing so far in Melbourne. He dropped a set in his first-round match and was pushed to five sets in the second round.

John Isner, by contrast, has only dropped one set so far and looks in fine form.

Though both players have fallen from their former heights, this promises to be an exciting match. It could really go either way, and the result will depend predominantly on how well Wawrinka plays. If the Swiss can produce a more confident display than his previous rounds he will likely prove too much for Isner.

If not, however, he will have trouble breaking Isner's virtually indomitable serve. Whatever the result, it will be a fascinating throwback encounter.

Prediction: Wawrinka to win in 4 sets.