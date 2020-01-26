Australian Open 2020: Day 8 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Simona Halep will be in action on Day 8

Simona Halep has been fluent as ever, thus far, at Melbourne Park, but may to need to raise her game even further when she takes on Elise Mertens of Belgium. The Romanian star will face an opponent she lost to last year, and who, more importantly, has been quite ruthless in her opening matches.

In the men's section, Dominic Thiem may not have been as ruthless - but, the Austrian survived an inspired onslaught from Alex Bolt and has negotiated choppy waters before booking a place in the Round of 16 where he will face Gael Monfils of France.

The 33-year-old Frenchman got past Latvian, Ernests Gulbis in straight sets in the third round, but has lost to Thiem five times in the past. Monfils may well fancy his chances this time around against the 26-year-old who has looked vulnerable, on occasion.

The highlight of the night session will be a high-voltage encounter between fiery Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard advanced to the fourth round with a commanding win over countryman Pablo Busta while Kyrgios spent nearly four-and-a-half hours on court before upsetting Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios faces Nadal in the Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka go head-to-head as do Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev and both matches will be expected to go down to the wire.

In the legends doubles, two-time Australian Open runner-up and former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash will team up with Mark Woodforde in an effort to match the formidable duo of Mats Wilander and Thomas Muster.

Coco Gauff's fans need not be entirely distraught following her loss to Sofia Kenin as the teenager will be in action in the women's doubles third-round match where she will partner Caty McNally against the tenth-seeded Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.

Here are the major matches lined up for Day 8:

Men's Singles

Dominic Thiem vs Gael Monfils - Not before 06:30 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka - Not before 09:30 (IST)

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev - Not before 13:00 (IST)

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Women's Singles

Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Kiki Bertens vs Garbine Muguruza - Not before 06:30 (IST)

Angelique Kerber vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Not before 11:30 (IST)

Men's Doubles

Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan vs Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Coco Gauff/Caty McNally vs Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Men's Legends Doubles

Pat Cash/Mark Woodforde vs Mats Wilander/Thomas Muster - Approx 05:30 (IST)

