Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, Semi-final, Preview and Prediction

Alexander Zverev (L) and Dominic Thiem

After 38-year old Roger Federer and 32-year old Novak Djokovic won their respective quarter-finals to lock horns in the first semi-final at the Australian Open this year, one would have expected 33-year old Rafael Nadal and 34-year old Stan Wawrinka to follow the suit to complete the quartet of 30-plus year olds to form the semi-final line-up at the ongoing opening slam of the year.

However, the young guns, 26-year old Dominic Thiem and 22-year old Alexander Zverev had other ideas in their mind as they sent Nadal and Wawrinka respectively packing out of the tournament and now will face each other in the second semi-final at Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem is ecstatic after downing Nadal in the 2020 Australian Open quarter-final

Having never won against the 33-year old Spaniard at a major in five previous attempts, Thiem was determined from the get-go to change his fortunes this time around. And only in their second match on the hard courts, the exuberant Austrian stunned the World No.1 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 7-6(8-6) in a pulsating contest that lasted for more than four hours. With his satisfying quarter-final win over Nadal, this is the first instance when the 26-year old Austrian has sealed a place in the last four at a major other than the French Open.

Alexander Zverev willbe plaing his first slam

Following a horrendous 2019 and a rather dismal outing at the ATP Cup earlier this month, what a remarkable turnaround the young German is enjoying so far at the Australian Open. In his first four rounds at Melbourne this year, Zverev was relentless as he cruised through without dropping a set. Against Wawrinka in his quarter-final clash, the 22-year old German, after being blown away in the first set, came back strongly to win the next three and put up a scintillating show at Melbourne to win the contest 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. In the process, Zverev has booked a spot in the semi-final of a major for the first time ever in his career.

On the ATP tour so far, Thiem has managed to maintain a stranglehold over his younger German opponent and comprehensively leads Zverev 6-2. In their last meeting too, at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2019, it was Thiem who came on top in the semi-finals at London, winning the contest in straight-sets 7-5, 6-3. In their battles on hard courts, Thiem leads 2-1 while in their meetings at the majors, the Austrian is 2-0 against Zverev and has recorded both of his victories at his fortress, on the red dirt of Paris.

Advertisement

Zverev’s sensational run so far at this year’s Australian Open which has come on the back of a dismal show at the ATP Cup earlier this January where he lost all his matches, indeed deserves a lot of praise. At Melbourne this year, not only has he produced an adorable brand of tennis, but also has shown commendable behaviour so far on the courts, keeping his negative emotions and frustrations in check, thereby exhibiting a balanced state of mind, which in turn has helped him to produce the desired results.

Thiem's performances on the hard courts improved manifold in 2019

Following his memorable win over Nadal, Thiem would be pumped up as he eyes a spot in the final of the Australian Open for the very first time in his career and is determined to transcend his clay dominance on hard courts as well. Thiem won 3 titles on hard courts last year including maiden Masters 1000 triumph at Indian Wells and was a finalist at Nitto ATP finals as well where he defeated the likes of Federer, Djokovic, and Zverev en route his journey towards the final.

Based on current form, Thiem starts as a favourite against the 22-year old German in their upcoming semi-final at Melbourne and it would be interesting to witness how the young German, in his first appearance, would handle the enormous occasion of playing in a grand slam semi-final.

Can Thiem overcome Zverev to book a date in the final at Melbourne or will Zverev, who has already exceeded his expectations so far at this year’s Australian Open, continue his dream run to inch a step closer towards glory?

An intense, exuberant and fascinating contest between two players of the younger generation awaits us in the second semi-final at Rod Laver Arena as Thiem and Zverev chase their maiden spot in the finals of the Australian Open.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in five sets