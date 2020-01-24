Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Taylor Fritz, match preview and prediction

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 21:53 IST SHARE

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem will be looking to enter the fourth round of the Australian Open for just the third time in his career when he locks horns with hard-hitting American Taylor Fritz on Saturday.

Thiem has not enjoyed too much success in Melbourne in the past, but his recent hardcourt prowess could inspire a change in fortunes.

The Austrian was made to work hard in his second-round clash with Alex Bolt, recovering from a 2-1 set deficit to steal a victory and set up an encounter with Fritz.

Fritz, meanwhile, staged an even more remarkable fightback against Kevin Anderson. Going down two sets and a break seemed to spark the American into action as he turned the tide in his favour to quickly knock off the South African.

Fritz and Thiem have squared off on three occasions in the past, with the Austrian leading their head to head 2-1.

However, their most recent meeting, which came at the Laver Cup last year, was won by the American, who will fancy his chances of springing an upset and securing a berth in the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in his career.

Prediction: Fritz to win in 4 sets

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [5] Dominic Thiem vs [29] Taylor Fritz on Margaret Court Arena not before 7:30 AM IST on January 25, 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream will be available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv.