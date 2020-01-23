Australian Open 2020: Fabio Fognini vs Guido Pella, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel

23 Jan 2020

Fabio Fognini has played two long matches on consecutive days.

Italy's Fabio Fognini has spent more hours on the Australian Open 2020 courts than anyone else at this point. Having played for almost eight hours in his first two matches itself, the 11th seed will now step out on the Melbourne Arena on Friday to face Argentina's Guido Pella in the third round.

Seeded 21st, Pella will be playing in the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. And unlike his opponent, the Argentinan's journey has been relatively straightforward.

Guido Pella is coming off a career best season in 2019.

Pella is a seasoned campaigner and has been around for a while now. But it was only last year that he peaked in terms of results, winning his first ATP Title, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals and a career high ranking of 20.

And while not many tennis observers would expected big results for Pella on hardcourts and grass, that's exactly where he has taken his game to a new level.

A tested clay-court specialist, Pella rose the ranks in 2019 owing to improved results on hardcourts and grass. It will be interesting to see how well he manages to play here on the fast Australian hardcourts.

Fognini will be looking for an easy win against Pella to get some much needed rest.

Pella hasn't been truly tested in Melbourne yet, but that's all about to change. Fognini is a gritty competitor and has looked more determined than ever in his last two matches.

The Italian would be praying for a shorter match this time around and while it's not his preferred style, he might even try to be aggressive and finish off points early.

Not that the outcome of this one is a given. Pella is very much in it, but one has to feel inclined towards Fognini, who has already been tested twice in the tournament. Fognini came out with flying colours on both occasions. A third test then, perhaps?

Prediction: Fognini to win in another 5-set battle.