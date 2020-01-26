Australian Open 2020: Fabio Fognini vs Tennys Sandgren, match preview and prediction

26 Jan 2020, 00:00 IST

Fabio Fognini has played himself into form in this year's tournament.

Fabio Fognini will get a chance to exact revenge for his Wimbledon first-round loss against American Tennys Sandgren on Sunday, when the two men step out on Melbourne Arena for there fourth-round match of the Australian Open 2020.

The 12th seed from Italy has had a good tournament so far, having played some of his best tennis in the third-round match against Argentina's Guido Pella.

Fognini scored a straight-set win against Pella, which would have come as big relief following marathon five-set encounters in the opening two rounds.

Tennys Sandgren has beaten Fognini in the past.

And as much as you would like to believe that the long-drawn matches come in handy to strengthen your overall game, in a two-week long Grand Slam event, they tend to take their toll on you as well.

With Fognini set to play for his first quarte-final spot at the Australian Open, he will find himself against an opponent brimming with confidence following a big win over 8th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Sandgren has had a good few months in recent times and a second quarter-final at the Australian Open will cement his position on the elite tour.

Fognini's movement and fitness have gotten him through long matches.

Against Fognini however, Sandgren will have to be at the top of his attacking game. The Italian looks to be in great shape and his movement has never looked sharper and it then becomes even more difficult to get the ball past him.

And with the skill sets that Fognini has, anything that's not deep in the back court is there to be hit. Sandgren will have to measure his groundstrokes well and push Fognini further back from the baseline.

Even the smallest of let up, and you will have the Italian run away with the game. Despite a good showing from Sandgren, this one is Fognini's to win.

Prediction: Fognini to win in 4 sets.