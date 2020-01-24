Australian Open 2020: Federer bucks trend as Williams and Osaka fall on a day of upsets

Gauff beats Osaka on day 5

It took a ten-point tie break to determine the outcome of a five-set classic at the Rod Laver Arena as the evening culminated just as dramatically as the morning had begun on an eventful fifth day of the Australian Open 2020.

It was a day in which the tournament came vigorously to life amidst tragic heartbreaks for some and ecstatic celebrations for others - and the frenzied headlines got ever more intense as the sessions wore on.

Roger Federer's innate ability to calm his nerves under the most trying circumstances finally produced an outcome that reversed the trend of topsy-turvy results that began in the day session on day 5.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams crashed out in the third round after failing to overcome a determined Qiang Wang - the 38-year-old who was chasing her 24th Grand Slam title was edged out 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Following in the veteran's footsteps was the youngster who had overpowered her in the unforgettable 2018 US Open final. One giant-killer was felled by another as the 22-year-old Naomi Osaka fell to Coco Gauff who will celebrate her sixteenth birthday next month.

Naomi self-destructed, to an extent, but Gauff's gritty show made history and the 6-3, 6-4 win could easily have been tagged as the event of the tournament - except that more drama was to follow.

After sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas bowed out of the singles competition, losing to Milos Raonic 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2), Roger Federer's anxious fans felt they could see what was coming as the Swiss legend lost the first set to John Millman.

Federer outlasts Millman to win a classic

Buoyed by the crowd, the inspired Aussie refused to let Federer get the better of him and took the fourth set after having narrowly lost the previous two.

The audience at the Rod Laver Arena and millions watching around the world remained glued to the action and the see-saw battle continued in the fifth set to be finally decided by no less than a pulsating tie break which ended 10-8 in favour of the 38-year-old six-time Australian Open champion.

The nail-biting finish left tennis buffs overwhelmed and craving for more, but a few stalwarts went about their business in a more staid and clinical fashion.

Novak Djokovic got past Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets while Ashleigh Barty advanced to the Round of 16 after cruising past Elena Rybakina.

Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, and Simona Halep will be in action tomorrow as an exhilarating tournament enters day 6 - and still has a long way to go.