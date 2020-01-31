Australian Open 2020, Finals: Garbine Muguruza vs Sofia Kenin | Where to watch and live stream details

Garbine Muguruza (left) and Sofia Kenin

Overriding expectations and defeating predictions, two women, Sofia Kenin and the other, Garbine Muguruza have made it to an unprecedented final at the Australian Open 2020. Playing a lieu of stellar matches on the trot, both Kenin and Muguruza have been quietly destructive in their own ways and have worked their way up to become the last two women standing at the season's very first Grand Slam.

The young American, Sofia Kenin pulled off a shock when she thwarted the hopes of Australian World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, in the semi-final against the 2019 French Open Champion. Coming in as the underdog, in a stadium that was wildly cheering for the Australian, Kenin achieved the impossible when she defeated Barty in straight sets. Stunning the Australian in 7-6, 7-5, the World No. 14 player who is just 21, booked her big-ticket to the finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

On the other hand, Garbine Muguruza has been a former World No. 1 and is no stranger to the Grand Slams as she has won a couple herself too. The 2016 French Open champion and the 2017 Wimbledon Champion, Muguruza is enjoying a brilliant comeback season currently.

The 26-year-old does look refreshed on the court especially after she conquered the Mt. Kilimanjaro in a recent climb. She has been invincible in this tournament and defeated 2-time Grand Slam Champion, Simona Halep in a nail-biting quarter-final clash. She fell to Muguruza 7-6, 7-5 and the Spanish player booked her ticket for a fourth Grand Slam final and her first one at Australia.

Sofia Kenin and Muguruza have only clashed with each other once so far on the WTA tour and that was during the Round of 64 meeting at Beijing in 2019. It was the young American who got the better of the Spaniard, winning 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. Come Saturday night, the Australian Open will find another new women's champion to crown as the two first-time finalists in Melbourne get ready to face-off against each other and create history.

Here's all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [14] Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:00 PM IST on 1 February 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live streaming details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.

