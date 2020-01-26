Australian Open 2020: Gael Monfils vs Dominic Thiem, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

26 Jan 2020

26 Jan 2020, 15:59 IST SHARE

Dominic Thiem will be in action against Gael Monfils

Austria's rising star, Dominic Thiem will look to seal his berth in the final eight of Australian Open 2020 when he locks horns with French tenth seed Gael Monfils in the round of 16. This will be the sixth meeting between the two European players and, Thiem has dominated his rival on all the previous five occasions.

Their last battle happened at the French Open last year where Monfils surrendered to the Austrian in straight sets. This is the first time Thiem and Monfils will clash in the Australian Open. It is interesting to note that the fifth seeded Thiem has never gotten past the fourth round at the season's first Grand Slam.

Can Gael Monfils progress to the quarterfinals?

Shifting our focus to the journey of the two players in this tourney so far, Dominic Thiem had won his first round match with ease but Alex Bolt stretched him in their second round five-setter. Thiem could not pull off a clinical performance in the third round as well as he dropped a set in his victory over Taylor Fritz.

On the other hand, Gael Monfils has only lost one set in the first three rounds. Ivo Karlovic was the only player who gave the Frenchman a run for his money in their second round fixture. Thiem is the favourite to win this game but Monfils has the potential to knock him out of the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [10] Gael Monfils vs [5] Dominic Thiem on the Rod Laver Arena at approx 6:45 AM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV