Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, quarterfinals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Garbine Muguruza (L) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Former world number 1 Garbine Muguruza will look to continue her dominant run at the 2020 Australian Open when she meets the 30th seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition. Muguruza is unseeded in this tourney and yet has made it to the final eight in style.

The Spanish player has already knocked out fifth seed Elina Svitolina and ninth seed Kiki Bertens from the new decade's first Grand Slam. Looking at her current form, it is likely that she will also send her Russian opponent packing in their quarterfinal match-up.

The fact that Pavlyuchenkova has never made it past the quarterfinal stage of any Major tournament will give added confidence to Muguruza in the upcoming clash.

Garbine Muguruza

On the other hand, the 28-year-old from Russia will try to make it her best outing at a Grand Slam tourney by qualifying for the semifinals.

Talking about the Moscow native's journey in the Australian Open so far, she eliminated the second seed Karolina Pliskova and 17th seed Angelique Kerber on her way to the quarters.

While Muguruza has dropped two sets in the first four rounds, her opponent has lost just one.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third time

But seeing how Muguruza has outplayed her rivals in the last two rounds, coupled with her 4-1 head-to-head record against Pavlyuchenkova, expect the 2017 quarter-finalist to seal her maiden Australian Open semifinal berth.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Garbine Muguruza vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Rod Laver Arena at approx 7:00 AM IST on 29 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.