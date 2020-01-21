Australian Open 2020: John Millman vs Ugo Humbert, match preview and prediction

Ugo Humbert won the title in Auckland last week.

Ugo Humbert and John Millman had great runs at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week, with the Frenchman winning the title, and the local favourite reaching a quarter-final in his first tournament of the year.

And while both men will want to carry the momentum into the year's first Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2020, only one of them can cross the opening hurdle.

The two are set to play each other during the day session on Day 2 at Melbourne Park.From the way things have been shaping up the past couple of weeks, it is bound to be a blockbuster match.

John Millman has had great results on home soil in the past couple of weeks.

In Auckland, Humbert was able to solve the Benoit Paire-puzzle to lift the trophy, but the Aussie wasn't far behind in terms of springing up surprise results on the big stage.

He upstaged the second seed, Felix Auger Aliassime, in the first round, before coming close to a win Paire in the quarter-finals as well. All of that came on the back of already good-looking results at the ATP Cup.

It will, then, not be easy for either to take their competition lightly. Tuesday's match hangs in a balance, and the smallest of adjustments might play a major role in swaying the result either way.

Humbert prefers to dictate rallies and steps into the net often.

Humbert had a lot of success being aggressive against his opponents in Auckland and he will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Millman, who plays a more overall game based on his movement and consistency, will have be to on the lookout early on. If he gives away a lot of the initiative early in the match, Humbert is more than capable of wrapping this up in quick time.

The more experienced Millman might have a slight edge if things were to go all the way to a decider, and the extra years spent fending off adverse match situations might just be enough to tilt the match in his favour in the end.

Prediction: Millman to win in 5 sets.