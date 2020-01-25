Australian Open 2020: Kyrgios sets up clash with Nadal while Pliskova bows out on Day 6

25 Jan 2020, 21:14 IST

Kyrgios won an exhausting five-setter against Khachanov

The big upsets in the women's section continued unabated on Day 6 of the Australian Open while all the men's seeds - barring Khachanov - ensured a safe passage for themselves into the Round of 16.

Nick Kyrgios got the boisterous Aussie fans to their feet a day after John Millman's heroics as a result of which the 24-year-old has booked himself a place in the Round of 16 where he will face Rafael Nadal.

Twenty-third seed Kyrgios beat Russian, Karen Khachanov, seeded 16, in an epic five-setter and will take on top seed Nadal, who got the better of countryman Pablo Busta, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The upsets continued in the women's section where second-seed Karolina Pliskova fell short against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Seventh-time lucky for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The Russian had failed to get the better of Pliskova on six occasions in the past but registered a 7-6, 7-6 win in spite of allowing her opponent several chances to get back in the match after having veered ahead early.

Simona Halep, a 2018 finalist at Melbourne Park, brushed aside Yulia Putintseva with ease while 2016 champion Angelique Kerber of Germany had more trouble getting past Camila Giorgi.

Putintseva was no match for Halep on the day, going down 1-6, 4-6 while Kerber dropped the second set but rallied to victory with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 scoreline. Kerber will be up against Pavlyuchenkova in the next round.

In the men's event, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zeverev all made their way to the next round.

The fourth-seeded Medvedev was clearly on the path to victory against Alexei Popyrin but was aided by the fact that the Australian looked ever-more uncomfortable as the contest wore on - which eventually culminated in the Russian's favour with the scoreline reading 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Seventh-seed, Alexander Zverev looked impressive as he bundled out Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 while fifth-seed Dominic Thiem dropped the third set en route to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win against Taylor Fritz.

Stan Wawrinka was gifted an easy win when John Isner had to retire midway through the second set with the Swiss leading 6-4, 4-1.

Wawrinka who had beaten Rafael Nadal to capture the Australian Open title in 2014 will now face Daniil Medvedev while Dominic Thiem will square off against Gael Monfils who got past Ernests Gulbis, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

