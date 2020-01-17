Australian Open 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction (bottom half)

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion

Coming into the tournament's 52nd edition in the Open Era, defending champion Novak Djokovic will look continue his reign as the most successful male player at the Australian Open.

Placed in the bottom half of the draw (alongside third seed Roger Federer) by virtue of being the second seed, the Serb will have his hands full with a number of dangerous floaters looking for their big break at the year's first Slam.

As Djokovic readies to begin main draw play on Monday, here is look at the prospects of the big names in the bottom of half of the draw.

Fifth section

Davis Cup teammates Matteo Berrettini (L) and Fobio Fognini headline the section

Expected fourth round: Matteo Berrettini vs Fabio Fognini

Analysis: Top-ranked Italian stars Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini are set for a blockbuster fourth round match if they can get through their respective sides of the draw.

American duo of Tennys Sandgren and Sam Querrey stand in the way of Berrettini, while big-serving Reilly Opelka, also from the United States, will test Fognini in the first round.

Prediction: Sam Querry vs Fabio Fognini

Sixth Section

Roger Federer will look to move past last year's disappointment

Expected fourth round: Denis Shapovalov vs Roger Federer

Analysis: Federer is set to face another NextGen star at this year's tournament - if the Swiss and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov make their way through the early rounds.

Shapovalov has a stern test in the form of Grigor Dimitrov awaiting him in the round of 32. So does Federer who will, in all likelihood, face the winner of a Hubert Hurkacz vs John Millman second round clash.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov vs Roger Federer

Seventh Section

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semifinals last year

Expected fourth round: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Analysis: A confident-looking Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to better his 2019 showing - where he reached the semifinals. He will however, have to be wary of a couple of seasoned campaigners in Philipp Kohlschreiber and Milos Raonic early on.

As for Roberto Bautista Agut, the other high seed in this section, the going will likely be very tough. The Spaniard has looked strong at the start of the year, but will be thoroughly tested by former finalist Marin Cilic and the ever-fiesty Benoit Paire.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Eighth section

Diego Schwartzman looked in good touch at the ATP Cup

Expected fourth round: Diego Schwartzman vs Novak Djokovic

Analysis: And finally on to the last section, featuring Novak Djokovic. The Serb has a good chance to test himself against a strong first-round opponent Jan Lennard Struff; assuming he manages to get past the German, things should get easier going forward.

Djokovic's prospect fourth round opponent, Diego Schwartzman, will have to sweat it out against the likes of Llyod Harris and Dusan Lajovic. But if his current form is any indication, the Argentinian should come out on top in the end.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman vs Novak Djokovic