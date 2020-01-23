Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Naomi Osaka is the defending champion at this year's tournament.

Fans at Melbourne Park could not have asked for anything more in the first week match-ups at Australian Open 2020. Having seen a Venus Williams-Coco Gauff match in the first round, they are now set to witness another big draw.

In a repeat from last year's Grand Slam circuit, third seed Naomi Osaka will take on Gauff as the former looks to defend her title.

The two talented young women have maneuvered their way through their respective draws with different levels of difficulty, but they are both looking determined.

Coco Gauff has had two very difficult matches at the start of the tournament

Much like her US Open 2019 campaign, Gauff has come across tough opponents in the opening few rounds. She managed to make her way to the third round courtesy some big points tennis and a little help from her oppenents.

The first round saw Gauff win a few very lucky points against Venus, who having shown glimpses of her best tennis, simply wasn't consistent enough to go past the victory line.

Venus was definitely the better player in the opening set of that match and was unlucky with the outcome, but things did look better for Gauff in the second round battle with Sorana Cristea.

Osaka has a big serve that often digs her out of trouble.

That win would have boosted her confidence, but it will be a different ball game for Gauff when she comes up against Osaka.

Advertisement

The defending champion has a forehand as good as Venus Williams, but has the added advantage of a consistent strong serve. Both of which will give her free points and dig her out of trouble when needed.

Unless Gauff can pull something extraordinary out of the hat, the result is looking ominous.

Prediction: Osaka to win in two sets.